TBI investigating officer-involved shootout in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A shootout is under investigation in Humphreys County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said David Rigsby led officers on a chase after they tried to pull him over on Highway 70 around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He crashed his car and ran into a nearby wood.

Several officers followed him and ordered him to show his hands. At some point, authorities say Rigsby pointed a gun at the officers and started firing shots. A Waverly police officer and a Humphreys County deputy shot back, striking him.

Rigsby was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt during the shootout.

There is one report from WTVF in Nashville which claims Rigsby has died. That has not been confirmed by authorities.