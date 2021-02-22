TBI investigating officer involved shooting

RIPLEY, Tenn. — One suspect remains in the hospital, after reportedly being shot by a Ripley, Tennessee Police Officer Sunday morning.



The shooting happened following a pursuit on the city’s south-side. On Monday, police and agents with the TBI were back on Stardust Drive in Ripley looking for any more evidence in Sunday morning’s officer involved shooting.

Crime scene tape was draped over several yards, including that of Betty and Danny Hutcherson.

“We were in bed asleep and my wife heard a lot of loud yelling, and it woke her up and then she woke me up,” Danny Hutcherson said.

What ended with a suspect being shot in this field near the Hutcherson’s house started about two miles away on Jefferson street. According to the TBI, a Ripley Police Officer was on routine patrol and witnessed two individuals in a vehicle in front of him exit the car and start shooting at an oncoming vehicle.

At least one person in the second car returned fire hitting the officer’s vehicle. We found a police SUV with a large bullet hole. But no one would confirm it was one involved.

A chase through Ripley’s South Side ended very close to the Hutcherson’s front door.

“The car that they were driving, the suspects was in our yard, in the very edge of our yard and from what we understand one of them got shot,” Hutcherson said.

The TBI says Demarco Taylor, the driver, displayed a gun and the officer fired his service revolver. The TBI also reports an occupant in this nearby house was wounded after a bullet came through a bedroom window.

It’s unknown whether the shot was fired by police or the suspect. Meantime the Hutcherson’s say this has changed their quiet neighborhood.

“It’s like the ‘time in which we live now’ it can happen anytime anyplace we just don’t know,” Hutcherson said.

At last report, one suspect remains at large. We’re told the resident who was shot has been released from the hospital but the suspect has not.

The TBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation.