TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County.

The agency said deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office received information that a man was threatening another person with a gun in the 1200 block of Cobb Road in Newbern Wednesday evening.

When deputies arrived, they found Eric Blakenship armed with a shotgun and ordered him to drop the weapon. He reportedly refused to comply.

Authorities said what happened next is still under investigation, but the situation quickly escalated resulting in a deputy shooting Blakenship.

Blakenship was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.