1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus-related closings and delays Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dyer County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County.

The agency said deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office received information that a man was threatening another person with a gun in the 1200 block of Cobb Road in Newbern Wednesday evening.

When deputies arrived, they found Eric Blakenship armed with a shotgun and ordered him to drop the weapon. He reportedly refused to comply.

Authorities said what happened next is still under investigation, but the situation quickly escalated resulting in a deputy shooting Blakenship.

Blakenship was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News