TBI identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of the suspect involved in a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting in Powell.

According to TBI, the individual involved in this incident has been identified as Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta of Clinton. He remains hospitalized.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations released its preliminary information this morning after investigating the shooting.

According to the TBI, KCSO received a report of a suspicious person inside a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way just after 9 a.m.

As deputies arrived, they made contact with a suspect who was armed with a gun in the roadway near the residence. Deputies told the man to drop his weapon, but he ignored the commands.

Eventually, the situation escalated and as the TBI reports for reasons still being investigated, one of the deputies fired shots, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital. TBI also reports that no deputies were injured during this incident.

“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.” TBI

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports one suspect has been transported to UT Medical Center after being shot by deputies after reportedly shooting at cars and homes and breaking into a man’s home in Powell Saturday morning.

KCSO reports deputies responded to multiple calls around 9 a.m., that a suspect driving a dark gray pickup truck was firing shots at cars and homes in Powell.

KCSO says a resident on Norman Lane called 911 and told dispatch a man driving a similarly-described truck had entered his home.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene at 9:27 a.m., not long after, shots were fired and the suspect was then taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

KCSO says the TBI will be investigating this shooting.

PREVIOUS: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Knox County.

No additional has been released at this time, the TBI says it will provide an update when possible.

