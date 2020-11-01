TBI identifies man killed during officer-involved shooting

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

Matthew Daniel Johnston was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the TBI.

TBI says that Maryville Police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the middle of Old Niles Ferry Road.

After officers arrived on the scene, the situation escalated and shots were fired. Johnston was struck at least once.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more info as it becomes available.