MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide.

In an email on Saturday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson confirmed agents and forensic scientists are at a scene on Highway 59 outside of Somerville.

According to TBI, the investigation began after a man’s body was found.

TBI could not provide anymore information on the situation. WREG is waiting to hear back from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for comment.