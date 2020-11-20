TBI: Hardin County man indicted on statutory rape charges

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man has been indicted on statutory rape charges.
On September 29, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating allegations that Alec Harrison had raped a minor.
Authorities said they did find evidence that the 26-year-old had engaged in sexual activity with a minor.
An indictment was returned by a Hardin County Grand Jury on November 16 and Harrison was taken into custody two days later on rape and aggravated statutory rape charges.
He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
