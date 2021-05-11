TBI: Former deputy arrested on sexual battery charges

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former deputy was arrested on felony sex charges.

News outlets report that Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Jeremy Ethridge turned himself into law enforcement on Monday. The investigation bureau says the ex-sergeant was indicted on two counts of sexual battery on May 3.

Breedlove says Ethridge was fired in September for “violating department policies and general orders regarding personal conduct while off duty.”

The state Bureau of Investigation found in August that Ethridge was accused of inappropriately touching a female without her consent.

The 37-year-old was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.