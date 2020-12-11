TBI: Missing 8-year-old Franklin boy located in Bledsoe County safe

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI has cancelled an Endangered Child Alert for a previously-missing 8-year-old boy taken by his mother and believed to have been in danger.

According to the TBI, Paul “Lyle” Sykes and his mother Bethany Triplett were safely located in Bledsoe County. Triplett was taken into police custody for custodial interference.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police Department need your help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy believed to be in danger.

According to Franklin Police, Paul “Lyle” Sykes is believed to be with his mother, 39-year-old Bethany Triplett and traveling in a black Toyota Avalon with Tennessee tag number 7W6307. Sykes is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds.

Triplett reportedly fled from her Franklin home this afternoon, with Sykes, during an active police investigation. Detectives fear that he may now be in danger.

Triplett is wanted for custodial interference. She has blonde hair, green eyes, and is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 615-794-2513 if you have any info about where either Paul Lyle Sykes and/ or Bethany Triplett may be. pic.twitter.com/gZkrsqQMix — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 11, 2020

Late Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation upgraded the call to be an Endangered Child Alert.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.