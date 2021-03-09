TBI: Crockett County man indicted, arrested following sexual exploitation of a minor investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI Agents arrested a Crockett County man indicted on numerous counts including Aggravated Statutory Rape, the agency announced.

The TBI said, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had solicited and exploited a minor victim on Facebook, the TBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified Gregory A. Dedmon, of Brownsville as the individual responsible.

Earlier this month, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Dedmon with aggravated statutory rape, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, with the help from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department, Agents arrested Dedmon.

He was booked into the Crockett County Jail on $100,000 bond.