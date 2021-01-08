TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for 5-month-old

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-month-old last seen Dec. 30.

According to the TBI, 5-month-old J’Sean Marquise was last seen Dec. 30 and may be in the company of Olivia Caston.

Olivia Caston is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for Custodial Interference.

Susan Niland with the TBI said Caston was taken into custody in COlumbia overnight and little J’Sean was found safe.

Happy to report that the child has been safely recovered!! Olivia Caston is in custody in Columbia. Thanks for helping get the word out! https://t.co/tqrS6r96t8 — Susan Niland (@TBISusanNiland) January 8, 2021