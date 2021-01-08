TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for 5-month-old

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-month-old last seen Dec. 30.
According to the TBI, 5-month-old J’Sean Marquise was last seen Dec. 30 and may be in the company of Olivia Caston.
Olivia Caston is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for Custodial Interference.
Susan Niland with the TBI said Caston was taken into custody in COlumbia overnight and little J’Sean was found safe.
Latest Posts
- Warming Center to open at Hollywood Community Center Friday night
- LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack
- Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft at NYC hotel is arrested
- Two people injured in Midtown shooting
- Sedition charges possible in Capitol riots, Justice official says