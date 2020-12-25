TBI assisting in an officer-involved shooting incident in Fayette County

OAKLAND, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to a respond to a shooting involving an officer in Fayette County.

An official with the TBI told WREG-TV they have been requested to respond on a report of an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Oakland. The official said as their agents are assessing the scene, they we’ll have more information they will be able to provide.

This is a developing story.

