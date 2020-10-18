TBI arrest juvenile in connection to shooting death of a teen from Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bolivar Police Department arrested a teenager in connection to a fatal shooting in Hardeman County, Tennessee, Saturday morning.
TBI Special Agents joined Bolivar Police in investigating a report of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Morocco Road. When BPD arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old male lying in the driveway dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
TBI said as the investigation continued, it led them to a suspect who is also a teenager. TBI Agents and Bolivar Police, with the assistance of investigators with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, arrested the 17-year-old male Saturday morning.
The teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court hearing in Hardeman County.
