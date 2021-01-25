TBI: 70-year-old Man considered armed and dangerous in double homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 70-year-old man considered a person of interest in a double murder at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County early Monday morning.
Special agents with the TBI said David Vowell of Martin should be considered armed and dangerous.
The TBI said Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, were killed in an incident that occurred on Reelfoot Lake in the northwest corner of Tennesee.
The TBI has not said how the men were killed but is asking anyone who was near the north end of Reelfoot Lake this morning and heard or saw anything that might help agents to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.