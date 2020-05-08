Taylor Swift set to run a concert special on TV after her ‘Lover Fest’ tour was canceled

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s much anticipated “Lover Fest” tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you’ll be able to see her in concert anyway.

ABC announced that it will air a concert special of Swift performing in Paris. “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert,” is set to air on May 17 on the network.

“Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you,” Swift announced on social media.

The special, which features Swift performing the songs off her latest album, “Lover,” was at the L’Olympia Theater last fall. It will air after the “American Idol” season finale.

So far, it’s Swift’s only concert performance of the year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she canceled her tour and has been quarantining at home.

After airing on ABC, the concert special will be available on Hulu and Disney+.