Taylor Swift, mom donate $50K to Tennessee woman who lost husband to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift and her mother are helping support a Memphis woman and mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19 late last year.

Swift and her mom Andrea donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe established for Vickie Quarles, whose 48-year-old husband Theodis died Dec. 18, 2020, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Vickie Quarles said his condition worsened quickly and he developed a fever, stomach pains and breathing issues.

Quarles said the loss has been especially hard for the children.

“The six-year-old and the ten-year-old, they don’t sleep at night, and they’re trying to understand ‘When is daddy coming home?’” Quarles said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $62,000 as of Wednesday. The organizer of the GoFundMe posted a note of gratitude from Quarles regarding Swift’s donation.

“Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters. I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much.”



Click here to view the GoFundMe.