Taylor Swift donates $50k to Memphis family who lost loved one to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family getting help from one of the world’s most recognizable names.

Taylor Swift has donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account benefiting a family we featured here on News Channel 3 in January, after their father passed away from COVID-19.

The Quarles family said it was a total surprise. In fact, they say friends had heard about it before they learned late Tuesday night.

Theodis Quarles died from COVID-19 a week before Christmas at the age of 48. He left behind a wife, and five daughters who just happen to be Taylor Swift fans. They say it took a while for them to realize it was actually the singer.

“I was like, another Taylor Swift? Does somebody have the same name as Taylor Swift?” Alyssa Quarles said.

Theodis Quarles and his family. The father of five died after contracting COVID-19. (Photo Courtesy: The Quarles Family)

Vickie Quarles said Swift not only donated but sent her a personalized message, “which I am so grateful for, because it’s been a — it’s been a rough couple of months.”

One of the Quarles daughters is a two-year-old who was born prematurely and she still has medical issues.

The Quarles said the $50,000 will help pay some of those bills. At last check, their GoFundMe account was at more than $63,000.