Tax-free weekend begins Friday in Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regardless of whether you’ll be learning in-class or at home, you can save money this weekend on school supplies.

The list of tax-free items include school supplies and clothing up to $200 per item. Computers and electronics have a $3,000 limit.

The tax holiday starts Friday and run through midnight Sunday in Tennessee and Mississippi. Arkansas’ holiday starts Saturday.

For people in Tennessee the new gets even better. Next weekend all restaurant food will be tax free. Tennessee lawmakers came up with the idea to help businesses suffering from the pandemic.

To see the full list of items that will be tax free in Tennessee, click here.