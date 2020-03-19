Tate Reeves to discuss school plans in response to coronavirus outbreak Thursday

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to reporters before appearing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of state elections where Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will talk about the state’s plans for their schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 16, Reeves canceled classes across the state through March 20, saying he and the state’s pandemic response team would meet later in the week to make a decision about future plans.

Many of Mississippi’s universities have already chosen to suspend most in-person classes and go to an online format for the the foreseeable future.

Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday, March 14.