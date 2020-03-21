Take out beer services approved for Memphis restaurants

Friends toasting with glasses of light beer at the pub. Beautiful background of the Oktoberfest. A group of young people while relaxing at the bar. fine grain. Soft focus. Shallow DOF.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Restaurants in Memphis will now be allowed to sell beer for delivery and takeout services.

The Memphis Alcohol Commission voted unanimously to approve the measure on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from board commissioner Steven Reid, this will remain in place until Mayor Jim Strickland announces the city’s civil state of emergency is over.

The Memphis Alcohol Commission unanimously voted to allow restaurants to sell beer for delivery & takeout for now. Thanks @MayorMemphis & his administration for helping make this happen so fast. Let’s all go drink & eat & support local businesses. You can do this Memphis! pic.twitter.com/ngSB5hH9cX — Steven Reid (@StevenReid901) March 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Mayor Jim Strickland put the city under a civil state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The announcement called for all bars and gyms to close. Restaurants were told they are only allowed to offer take-out and delivery services.