Take out beer services approved for Memphis restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Restaurants in Memphis will now be allowed to sell beer for delivery and takeout services.

The Memphis Alcohol Commission voted unanimously to approve the measure on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from board commissioner Steven Reid, this will remain in place until Mayor Jim Strickland announces the city’s civil state of emergency is over.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jim Strickland put the city under a civil state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The announcement called for all bars and gyms to close. Restaurants were told they are only allowed to offer take-out and delivery services.

