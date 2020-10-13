Sweetie Pie’s star pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clarion Ledger, one of the stars of the OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” pled not guilty to all charges related to a murder-for-hire plot. James “Tim” Norman made his initial appearance on Tuesday, October 13.

Prosecutors said Norman conspired with Terica Ellis, of Memphis, in a plot that resulted in the death of Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., who died in 2016.

Norman and Waiel Rebhi “Wally” Yaghnam, of St. Louis, also face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to court documents, the two men are accused of attempting to collect $450,000 through a falsely-obtained life insurance policy for Montgomery.

