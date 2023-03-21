JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Workers packed up the contents of Sweetie Pie’s soul food business in Jackson on Monday, March 20.

Owner Robbie Montgomery said she closed the doors to her business last week due to “unforeseen circumstances.” She opened the location on East South Street nearly four years ago.

Montgomery said she plans to focus her business efforts on her St. Louis establishment.

The closure comes after Montgomery’s son James “Tim” Norman was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew, 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., to collect a life insurance payment.

Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.