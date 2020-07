MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A SUV was reportedly stolen from a Memphis fire station early Friday morning.

Memphis police say the theft happened at Fire Station 25 on Willow Road.

The victim reportedly told police he parked his silver Chevrolet Tahoe on the side of the fire station. At around 6 a.m., he saw that his vehicle was gone.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association tweeted about the incident.

Chevy Tahoe stolen from Fire Station 25 early yesterday morning. A firefighter is the victim yet again. #shame #bluffcitybravest pic.twitter.com/uMfJgFna95 — Memphis Fire Fighters (@mffa1784) July 3, 2020

Police did not provide any suspect information.