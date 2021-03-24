SUV blasted by barrage of paintballs on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for those who opened fire on an SUV with a barrage of paintballs on Interstate 40.

The vehicle belongs to Michelle Truelove, but she wasn’t behind the wheel at the time of the shooting. Her 19-year-old son was.

“My son calls me and tells me someone is shooting at me. I was panicking,” she said.

Monday night around 5:45 her son was driving on I-40 past the Chelsea exit. His windows were down and traffic was pretty thick.

“All of a sudden this car comes beside him, and he said he kinda eyeballed over and he saw the back windows go down, and he immediately saw two barrels. So he knew he had a problem then,” she said.

Initially he thought it was bullets. He veered off to the left and hit something, damaging his windshield, headlight and bumper.

The car was hit with at least 20 to 25 shots.

Truelove says her son is physically OK. She thanks the driver of an 18-wheeler she believes at one point helped shield the vehicle.

“So I wanna give this guy, if you’re listening, thank you so much because you really did help my son come home safely that night. I think you prevented a bigger accident,” she said.

And her message to the shooters: “This is not a prank. This is not a prank.”

Truelove believes her son wasn’t the only one who has been targeted. She’s asking if anyone saw anything, or perhaps were also victims to come forward

“We can’t have this going on. This is dangerous. I mean he could’ve injured himself, he could’ve injured someone else and with his windows down, he could’ve been easily shot in the head,” Truelove said.

Truelove says there were two shooters, along with a driver. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH