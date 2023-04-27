MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspicious device was found in Southaven Thursday, forcing the city to warn citizens to stay out of the area, Southaven Police say.

SPD said a suspicious package was found near Goodman Road and Snowden Lane. The immediate area was secured and evacuated. The FBI and Shelby County Bomb Squad are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Officials announced an increased police presence in the Goodman and Getwell area. They ask that the public be patient as the investigation is underway.

Olive Branch police also closed down Highway 302 and Malone Road due to an “isolated incident.” They asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.