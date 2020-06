MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video of a vehicle they say was involved in an interstate shooting over the weekend.

The victim said he was heading northbound on I-40 near Smith Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The driver was not hurt, police said.

The suspects were in a dark gray or green SUV, possibly a new model Saturn VUE. It had a luggage rack on top and a temporary license plate.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.