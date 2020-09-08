Suspects wanted after shooting four people, including child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of two suspects wanted in a recent shooting that sent four people, including a five-year-old child, to the hospital.
The surveillance photos are blurry, but you may still recognize the two individuals.
According to authorities, they ran from the Legacy Apartments on Knight Arnold Sunday with the man carrying a rifle. The pair got into a red Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and headed towards Bill Morris Parkway near Kirby to get away.
All of the shooting victims are expected to be okay.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
