Suspects wanted after rash of car burglaries in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released video of a group of men wanted after a rash of car burglaries in East Memphis.
It happened in the Richland Acres area off Walnut Grove.
In the video the thieves smashed into a car. It was just one of nine vehicles targeted early Saturday morning.
The crooks smashed a number of windows and ransacked some of the vehicles. They took cash and whatever else they could get their hands on.
At least three suspects were involved, police said.
