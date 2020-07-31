Suspects wanted after rash of car burglaries in East Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released video of a group of men wanted after a rash of car burglaries in East Memphis.

It happened in the Richland Acres area off Walnut Grove.

In the video the thieves smashed into a car. It was just one of nine vehicles targeted early Saturday morning.

The crooks smashed a number of windows and ransacked some of the vehicles. They took cash and whatever else they could get their hands on.

At least three suspects were involved, police said.

Share this story

Latest News

More News