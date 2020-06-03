Suspects wanted after gun store burglarized over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video and photos of individuals involved in a recent burglary and now they need your help to identify them.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of June 1.

Video surveillance showed that a man pulled into the lot in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and began firing shots into a business in the 3500 block of Park.

Other individuals arrived and began shooting and throwing objects too, police said. After smashing out the glass, several people entered the store and stole ammunition and rifle accessories.

If you know any of the individuals involved, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.