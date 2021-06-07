Suspects wanted after attempted carjacking, shooting at Gibson’s Donuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three men after an attempted carjacking and shooting in the Gibson’s Donuts parking lot in East Memphis.

According to police, the victim had just purchased donuts at the 760 Mount Moriah Road location aroud 2 a.m. Sunday when three men in their early 20s approached. They were all wearing black clothing with ski masks, the victim said.

That’s when the man in front pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim turned and started running to the door of Gibson’s Donuts, followed by a barrage of gunfire. Neither the victim nor any of the five employees inside were struck, but bullets did strike the business.

The suspects took off in a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Monday morning, the shop was open and customers were inside, but a front window was left shattered. The owner said he is considering taking extra security measures including hiring a guard during the overnight hours and installing more security cameras.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.