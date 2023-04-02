MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two suspects shot at a man while he was driving with his two children near Holly Springs on Sunday.

Marshall County Sheriff Deputies say around 7 a.m. the victim and his two kids were driving North on Highway 7 in the 3000 block when they encountered another vehicle driving recklessly.

The two suspects then started taking turns shooting at the victim and his two kids, reports say. Two bullets went through the front window of the victim’s car, but no one was seriously injured.

The suspects were driving a 4-door gray or blue Chevy or Toyota sedan with tinted windows and Texas license plates, deputies say.