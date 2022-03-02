MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying two robbers who held up the Powerhouse Malco Theater in Downtown Memphis last week.

The robbery happened Friday night around 11:20.

At least one of the men was armed with a handgun.

He forced the manager to open the safe and place the money in a plastic bag. The second suspect stood outside the office acting as a lookout.





Photos released by Memphis Police Department

The men were last seen running eastbound from the theater.

Memphis police released a surveillance video Tuesday.

The first suspect was wearing a black Nike hat, a black Carhartt jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black skull cap, a blue and red Nike jacket, black pants, and gray shoes.

The robbery is just the latest crime to terrorize employees of the Powerhouse Malco theater.

In March of last year, a worker was in her car about to start her shift when she was carjacked by four teenagers – two boys and two girls.

If you have information on either of these crimes, you’re urged to call crime stopper at 901- 528- cash.