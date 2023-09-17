MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects allegedly stole over $1,200 in merchandise from a Raleigh Marshalls and pulled a gun on an employee when confronted at the door, Memphis Police say.

On Sept. 11, officers responded to an aggravated assault and felony shoplifting at 3001 Covington Pike around 7 p.m.

One female and one male suspect entered the business and loaded two shopping carts full of merchandise with an estimated value of $1,200.

The suspects reportedly walked around the check-out stands and made their way to the door.

Marshalls Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop the suspects as they were exiting the business, but the female suspect removed a handgun from her purse to allow the officer to see the weapon, police say.

The female suspect reportedly made verbal threats to kill the officer if he did not get out of her way.

Police say the suspects exited the business with both shopping carts, loaded the stolen goods into a silver or grey Mercedes S550, and fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.