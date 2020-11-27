Suspects on the run in Mississippi after ramming deputy’s vehicle, fleeing the scene

DESOTO CO., Miss. – Officials with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say two suspects are on the run after ramming a deputy’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.
The incident happened in the area of Fogg Road near I-269.
Officials say three suspects in a car stolen out of Memphis rammed a deputy’s vehicle before running away from the car. The deputy is expected to be okay.
One suspect has reportedly been taken into custody. The K-9 unit and aviation units are helping search for the other two suspects.
Officials say investigators found assault rifles, handguns and ski masks in the car.
This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
