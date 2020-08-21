Suspects on the run after man shot, robbed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in North Memphis.
According to police, three to four suspects robbed and then shot a man in the 200 block of Jones just before midnight. The suspects jumped in the victim’s 2005 Ford Taurus and headed westbound on Alabama.
The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
A description of the suspects was not released. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
