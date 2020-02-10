Suspect’s family ‘shocked’ by Forrest City Walmart shooting allegations

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A shooting incident at a Forrest City Walmart that left a suspect dead and two officers injured Monday had many people frantically getting to the scene to get more information about family members, and that includes the suspect’s family.

The suspect’s son approached WREG about his dad as he’s seeking answers during what is a very difficult time for his family.

“It don’t feel true at all,” Dayqon Gibbs said.

Dayqon and the family of Bobby Gibbs were stunned by Monday morning’s news. The incident was made worse by the fact they learned about it on social media.

“I heard it through Facebook,” Dayqon Gibbs said. “Someone posted on my timeline saying, ‘Praying for you.'”

That prompted Dayqon Gibbs to come to Walmart for answers, which was certainly not easy for a 19-year-old to do.

Forrest City Police said Bobby Gibbs came in the store Monday morning making threats.

An encounter with police ended with two officers shot and Gibbs dead.

“The suspect is known,” police chief Deon Lee said. “I’m going to leave it at that right now. But nothing in his history would suggest that anything like this would happen.”

The behavior was unusual to his family as well.

“This unlike him because I never experienced anything like that from him,” Dayqon said.

The loss was made tougher by the fact the two were just starting to rebuild their bond.

“I am kind of shocked,” Dayqon said. “I really miss my dad. It’s been months since I had seen him, so our last words were, ‘Love you.'”

It was a shock for those in the community, too.

“Everybody knew my dad around here,” Dayqon said. “He’s a DJ, so he’s a good person.”

As the investigation continues to unfold, Gibbs’ family said they just want answers about what happened inside the store Monday morning.

“Let me know what happened and where he’s at, so I can get ready for the funeral,” Dayqon said.

Arkansas State Police is taking the lead in the investigation.

Walmart issued a statement saying they’re working with police through the investigation.

At this time, the store is closed.

