MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after a shooting near I-240 and Getwell early Thursday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area when a white four-door Taurus hit another vehicle after driving erratically.

The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air, police said.

No one was injured.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.