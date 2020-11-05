Suspects burglarize 32 cars at Sephora warehouse in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dozens of workers received an unexpected surprise overnight after criminals burglarized 32 cars in the parking lot at the Sephora warehouse in Olive Branch.

Workers were cleaning up piles of shattered glass several hours later when our crew arrived after receiving a tip from a viewer. Detectives with the Olive Branch Police Department confirmed the information and gave us a picture showing two of four men believed to be responsible.

The suspects managed to escape in a truck – possibly a Dodge Ram – under the cover of darkness.

If you know who they are or have information that could help police locate them, call authorities.



Photos courtesy of Olive Branch Police Department