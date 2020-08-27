Suspects wanted after stealing six cars from Carvana lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for the suspects they say stole several cars from Carvana in northeast Memphis over the weekend.

According to authorities, officers responded to a prowler call during the evening hours of Aug. 22. When they arrived, several vehicles were seen driving off the lot heading eastbound.

After clearing the scene they discovered the rear door of the business and a window were shattered, and the lockbox containing the keys was open. An inventory check revealed that five cars were stolen from the lot: a Ford Mustang, Infiniti QX60, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Cruze and Dodge Durango.

Several hours later, the suspects reportedly returned and stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A description of the suspects was not released, but authorities said they were driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.