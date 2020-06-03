Suspects arrested in deadly double shooting in Marianna

MARIANNA, Ark. — Two men were arrested after a deadly double shooting in Marianna last month.

According to police, officers were in the area of Mixon Street when they heard gunshots on Saturday, May 30. They eventually located Clarice Jackson and Gary Walker Junior dead inside a home in the 100 block.

The Marianna Police Department and the Arkansas State Police were quickly able to identify JC Watson Junior and Tyyun Hill as suspects in the case. Watson was arrested Sunday evening and charged with hindering apprehension and prosecution.

Hill was able to make his way to Fayetteville where he was arrested Monday morning. He has been returned to Marianna to face murder charges.