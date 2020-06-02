Suspects accused of stealing clothes, TV from Walmart amid night of unrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were detained after officers say they broke into the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to police, officers received a tip that several people were on their way to the store to loot and vandalize it early Monday morning. The store had been closed since 5 p.m. on May 31.

When they arrived, they saw two suspects running from the store with stolen items in their possession. They jumped into a white Hyundai Sonata that was driven by Jamal Johnson.

All three were stopped and detained by police in the parking lot.

Inside the car, officers found clothes, two pairs of Sony headphones and a 32 inch Samsung TV. All of the items still had the stickers on them.

Surveillance video inside the Walmart also caught all three suspects stealing the items, police said.

Johnson was charged with burglary. The other suspects were not listed in the jail log, meaning they could be juveniles.

Related Content City leaders announce curfew for Memphis after protests turn violent Video