Suspects accused of breaking into Fairley High, stealing radios and food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged with felonies after police say they broke into Fairley High School in late March.

On March 28, officers responded to the school after the alarm went off around 6 p.m. They saw six males running from the auditorium, but they were unable to take them into custody.

While reviewing the surveillance video, one of the suspects was identified by a school official as a former student named Joshua Redditt. The 20 year old was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to breaking into the school and taking a radio and some chips.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Fredrick O’Mayes, also confirmed that he broke into the school and stole a bag of chips.

In all, the group stole six two-way radios and food worth an estimated $1,500.

Both suspects were charged with theft of property $1,000- $2,500 and burglary.

The other suspects have not been caught at this time.