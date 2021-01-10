Suspected DUI driver charged in pedestrian death on Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Cordova is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after pedestrian was hit and killed near the corner of Germantown Parkway and Friars Pointe Lane on Friday night.

According to the affidavit, a witness said they saw a person, Stephen D. Porter, 37, driving recklessly in a Chevy Malibu right before the crash. The affidavit said Porter hit Jeremiah Andrew Dean, as he was walking across the street not in a designated crosswalk.

The Memphis Fire Department said Porter was transported to the hospital and suffered minor injuries where he told police he had just left a friend’s house where he did a “couple of shots of cognac,” according to the affidavit.

Porter’s bond was is at $25,000, jail records show, and there is not a booking photo available at this time.