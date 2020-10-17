Suspected burglars driven off by neighbor after breaking down door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspected burglars were scared off by an alert neighbor after breaking into an East Memphis home last week, and the confrontation was captured on surveillance cameras.

The video shows a silver car with damage to the front right corner pulling into a driveway in the Colonial Acres subdivision just after noon. A man gets out and goes to the front door before returning to the car only to repeat the same routine again.

The car then backs out of the driveway, turns around and backs up, and two men emerge. You can hear one break down the front door, which drew the attention of the man next door.

He said he was initially suspicious because he knew his neighbor was out of town.

“I told them to get out of here. That’s all I said,” said the man who didn’t want to be identified.

The men scramble back into their car through the passenger door and speed off.

In the last two weeks, police have taken reports on at least four home break-ins within a mile of this one.

“After the fact, not during it, but afterwards, I realized what I had done and I could have gotten shot,” the neighbor said.

At this point, it’s unclear if the break-ins are connected.