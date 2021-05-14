Suspect with homicide warrant barricaded in Frayser neighborhood, three others arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Frayser community Friday.

Police said they were attempting to pick up a homicide suspect in the 2800 block of Raja Drive. Three people were detained at the scene, but one person was holed up in a residence.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the area of Steele and Roosevelt. Police negotiators are on the scene and hope to resolve the situation peacefully.

No injuries have been reported. Memphis Police have not identified anyone involved.

Memphis police on the scene of a barricade situation in the Frayser area. The latest.. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/B3OgOLig0b — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) May 14, 2021