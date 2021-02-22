Suspect who claims he ‘blacked out’ during deadly shooting charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of killing a man and then trying to steal his car at an apartment complex in southeast Memphis.

According to court records, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting in the 3700 block of Parkline Drive and found Terrence Taylor dead from multiple gunshot wounds on February 12.

Witnesses told investigators that an armed man approached Taylor and demanded he hand over the keys to his Dodge Charger. At that point, shots were fired. Another witness said at least two suspects then jumped into the victim’s car and tried to drive away, but were unsuccessful.

The next day, detectives identified Cedric Richardson, 22, as a person of interest. He reportedly confirmed during questioning that he was present when the victim was killed, he was armed with a rifle and he did try to take the victim’s vehilce. However, he said he “blacked out” during the shooting.

Richardson was charged with first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and attempted especially aggravated robbery.