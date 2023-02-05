MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night.

MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4.

Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and backed into a parking spot with their headlights turned off. The vehicle is described as having right rear brake light out as well as a black antenna near the rear window.

One man, who police describe as wearing body armor, got out of the car first. MPD said the man broke into the victim’s vehicle while another man stood watch holding a gun.

While the first suspect tried to start the vehicle, another car pulled into the lot. Then, the suspects took off, but were unsuccessful in taking the vehicle.

Police posted the following photos to their Facebook page:

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.