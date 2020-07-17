Suspect wanted in Southaven shooting captured by Memphis police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man wanted in connection to a Southaven shooting early Thursday morning has been captured by Memphis police.

Ricky Joiner of Clarksdale was located in the area of Shelby Drive and Mendenahll and taken into custody by Memphis police. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

According to police, Joiner shot a man multiple times at the Shelby Apartments off of Havensville around 8 a.m. Thursday. That victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center and was listed as being in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Police did not release a motive or any additional details.

Neighbors told WREG’s Quametra Wilborn the victim was visiting the complex when someone knocked on the front door.

“He came outside and as soon as he came outside, they shot him.”

There were reportedly three gunshots.