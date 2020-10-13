Suspect wanted in deadly double shooting in Hickory Hill captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made an arrest in a deadly double shooting in Hickory Hill from over the summer.

Jarvis Bowden, 31, was captured Monday evening and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm.

Authorities said Bowden was one of four suspects seen on camera breaking into a home in the 5000 block of Cedarcrest Court in July 2020. They were there 50 minutes before shooting Marcus Davis and a female victim.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene. The female victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

After the shooting, Bowden was seen fleeing the scene carrying a large box and a bag, police said.

He had been on the run until Monday when he was captured and charged.