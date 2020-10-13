MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made an arrest in a deadly double shooting in Hickory Hill from over the summer.
Jarvis Bowden, 31, was captured Monday evening and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm.
Authorities said Bowden was one of four suspects seen on camera breaking into a home in the 5000 block of Cedarcrest Court in July 2020. They were there 50 minutes before shooting Marcus Davis and a female victim.
Davis was pronounced dead on the scene. The female victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.
After the shooting, Bowden was seen fleeing the scene carrying a large box and a bag, police said.
He had been on the run until Monday when he was captured and charged.
- 15-year-old Oklahoma cheerleader in ICU after goalpost falls on her head during team photo
- Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting
- Suspect wanted in deadly double shooting in Hickory Hill captured
- ‘She prays for her miracle,’ Morgan County mom hopes new device helps her daughter walk again
- Southaven police will soon be equipped with 95 body, 25 patrol car cameras