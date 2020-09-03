Suspect wanted after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in South Memphis sent one person to the hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 1130 South Bellevue Boulevard which is listed as a Walgreens. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but we know one person was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

There were also police at another crime scene just down the street. It’s unclear if the two are connected.

No suspect information was released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.